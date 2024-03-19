Cool, breezy start to the spring season

- — RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be the coolest day of the week, despite plenty of sunshine and a few midday clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, but it will feel a little cooler with west-northwesterly winds of 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

The vernal equinox, the astronomical start to Spring, occurs at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday. Lows Tuesday night will be back in the 30s.

We'll then warm back into the 60s on Wednesday before another front drops us back into the 50s on Thursday.

Our next rain chances won't be until Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are likely to continue into early next week.

