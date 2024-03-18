Cooler air on the way to begin the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be cooler with variable cloudiness. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s. Monday night will be quite chilly, with lows in the low to mid 30s in the metro and some 20s to the northwest.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. The vernal equinox, the astronomical start to Spring, occurs at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday. Lows Tuesday night will be back in the 30s.

We'll then warm back into the 60s on Wednesday before another front drops us back into the 50s on Thursday.

Our next rain chances won't be until Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

