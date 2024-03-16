Sunny and not as warm this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become mostly sunny today. It will be cooler than the past couple of days, but temps will still be well above normal. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s in most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast.

There will be some clouds passing overnight, and there's the slight chance of a shower before daybreak, mostly in far southeastern VA. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs around 70. Another disturbance may cause a couple of showers at night.

Monday will be cooler with variable cloudiness. There could be a random sprinkle in a spot or two. Highs will be 55-60.

Monday night will be quite cold, with lows in the low to mid 30s in the metro. Some upper 20s will occur northwest.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 30s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s the rest of the week. Showers are possible later Friday into Saturday.

