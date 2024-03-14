Highs near 80 on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mainly sunny and very warm with highs around 80°. The last time we hit or broke 80° at RIC was on November 9th.

Friday will have sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80° again. There will be the chance of a few scattered showers, especially towards evening.

There will be a better chance of rain Friday night, and that rain should exit by daybreak on Saturday.

The weekend will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be cooler with highs near 60. Lows Monday night will be cold, in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and it will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s again Tuesday night.

Highs will warm back into the 60s later next week.

