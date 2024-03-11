Sunny, but remaining breezy Monday

RICHMOND, Va. --Monday will be sunny and breezy. Occasional gusts will exceed 25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Lows will be again in the 30s Tuesday morning.

It will turn much warmer the rest of the week, with highs around 70 Tuesday, the low to mid 70s Wednesday, and the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. It's certainly possible a few places may touch 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Our next rain chances will come late Friday (mainly in the evening and at night) into Saturday morning. It will remain mild over the weekend, but with occasional cloudiness and possibly a few more showers on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.