Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Rain makes return to Central Virginia late today

Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 08:09:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be seasonably cool with increasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers will move in later Friday afternoon, but the best chance of rain will be Friday evening into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts may hit or exceed 1/2", with some localized totals in excess of one inch.

A few scattered showers may linger into Saturday afternoon, but drier air will move in as the day wears on. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday and Monday will have a cloud/sun mix with highs in the low to mid 60s.

There is the slight chance of a shower Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Another wave of steadier rain will arrive on Wednesday, and will linger into part of Thursday. This storm will also produce the potential of 1/2" of rain or more. Highs will stay in the 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone