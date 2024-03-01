Rain makes return to Central Virginia late today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be seasonably cool with increasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers will move in later Friday afternoon, but the best chance of rain will be Friday evening into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts may hit or exceed 1/2", with some localized totals in excess of one inch.

A few scattered showers may linger into Saturday afternoon, but drier air will move in as the day wears on. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday and Monday will have a cloud/sun mix with highs in the low to mid 60s.

There is the slight chance of a shower Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Another wave of steadier rain will arrive on Wednesday, and will linger into part of Thursday. This storm will also produce the potential of 1/2" of rain or more. Highs will stay in the 60s.

