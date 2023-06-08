Poor air quality and a morning Dense Fog Advisory

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have areas of dense fog early this morning, followed by poor air quality. Code Red particulate levels are unhealthy for all people, and we should limit our time outdoors Thursday.

Thursday will have variable cloudiness. A shower/storm is possible, mainly in eastern VA. Highs will be near 80.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday with highs 75-80.

The weekend is looking mostly dry. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s Saturday, and 85-90 Sunday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible late Sunday.

A good chance of rain and storms will be around on Monday.

Highs next week will be in the 80s, with some lower 90s possible later in the week.

