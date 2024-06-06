Scattered strong afternoon storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms this afternoon. These will begin in northwestern VA by around 1 p.m., then track southeastward through central VA. Storm chances in the metro will be highest in the 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. time frame. Storms will exit southeastern VA around 7-8 p.m. Storms will produce heavy rainfall, and a few storms could have high gusts. We are under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. It will be very humid with highs 85-90.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a bit less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows Friday night will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with comfortable levels of humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front may bring a few thunderstorms by late in the day.

Highs will be in the lower 80s next Monday and Tuesday.

