Pop-up showers and storms Wednesday in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few showers and storms this morning will become more numerous this afternoon. There is a Marginal Risk for a severe storm, from around Ashland to Washington D.C. . Today will remain warm and humid with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

More storms will develop Thursday afternoon with an approaching cold front. The air mass behind the front will be milder and drier, bringing more comfortable weather to the area this weekend, particularly Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather is expected Sunday and Monday, but showers and storms could return to the area on Tuesday.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.