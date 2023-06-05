Dry and warmer Monday begins the weather week in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will be warmer with a high near 86°.

The rest of the week will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. A front will sink south of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. A possible area of low pressure developing along the front may bring some moisture north into southern Virginia Wednesday into Thursday morning. So a few showers may be a possibility. Other than that, the week looks dry.

In terms of temperature, highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday, and the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Friday. Next weekend will turn a bit warmer, with readings in the mid and upper 80s.

