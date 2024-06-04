Sunny and humid Tuesday with storm chances this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly sunny warm and humid with highs in the mid/upper 80s. A few showers/storms will be possible by this afternoon. The strongest storms will contain frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding.

Showers and storms will continue to be possible Wednesday into Thursday as as cold front slowly moves through the area. The air mass behind the front will be milder and drier, bringing more comfortable weather to the area this weekend, particularly Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather is expected next Sunday and Monday as well.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

