A warm, humid week ahead with some storm chances for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be variably to mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday, but an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible as a front dips in from the northeast. Highs will be in the mid 80s in central VA, but it will be cooler along the coast with an onshore breeze.

More moisture will pour into the region on Wednesday, leading to a higher threat for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will be a very warm, with a few more showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Then as a front moves through, we'll have a drop in the humidity on Friday. As of now, the weekend looks pretty nice, with highs in the 80s and a decent amount of sunshine.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.