Rain exiting, not as hot today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers and storms will move through the area early this morning, and will exit to the east by mid-morning. It will be muggy with areas of fog around.

Skies will be mostly cloudy the first half of today. A few spotty showers are possible through midday. Clouds will break for sun this afternoon. A shower or storm will be possible across southern VA. It will be humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Tonight will be a little less humid with the slight chance of a shower, mostly west of I-95. Lows will be 65-70.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible in a spot or two.

The weekend will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few scattered storms are possible both days. However, storm chances will increase late Sunday through Sunday evening.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Another period of hot and muggy weather will begin on Wednesday, and will last through next weekend.

