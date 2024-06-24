Staying hot, turning less humid Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front settling south across the region Monday morning may trigger a shower or thunderstorm through midday (early afternoon across southside). While it will be hot, we'll be turning less humid during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday will be sunny with relatively low humidity and highs in the low 90s. Then the heat and humidity will surge again on Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and a potential heat index up to 105°. An isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible, mainly to the north and northwest.

Another front will move through on Thursday with a few scattered storms possible. Behind this front, it will be less humid for Friday, but highs will still be in the low 90s.

Next weekend, there will be plenty of heat and humidity, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A thunderstorm or two will be possible Saturday, with a higher threat for storms on Sunday.

Parts of the state are now over three inches below normal for June rainfall. The latest drought monitor shows 96% of Virginia as "abnormally dry", and within the last week, one-quarter of the state is now classified as "moderate drought". This includes part of the Eastern Shore, and areas well west of I-95.

