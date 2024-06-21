Heat intensifies across Virginia through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mainly sunny today. It will be humid and a few degrees hotter, with highs in the low to mid 90s away from the coast.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday will be sunny, hot and more humid with highs 95-100. The humidity will create feels-like temps 100-105 in the afternoon. A few pop-up storms will be possible in the western part of VA.

Highs on Sunday will be near 100, with a heat index possibly exceeding 105. A heat advisory is likely. A few pop-up storms are possible by late in the day, with the best chance well north and northwest of Richmond.

A cold front will bring some scattered storms on Monday. A few storms could have strong gusts. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 90s, but the heat will increase again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s.

Another cold front will bring scattered storms on Thursday. Behind this front, highs should fall back into the 80s by next Friday. However, computer models are showing heat increasing again next weekend.

Parts of the state are now near three inches below normal for June rainfall. The latest drought monitor shows 96% of Virginia as "abnormally dry", and within the last week, one-quarter of the state is now classified as "moderate drought". This includes the Eastern Shore, and areas well west of I-95.

With the muggier air in place, there will be the potential for heavy downpours where storms occur on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. However, due to the scattered nature of the storms, some locations could be rain-free over the next week.

