Summer solstice occurs today; heat intensifies in Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be very similar to yesterday, just a degree or so warmer. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s along the coast.

Lows tonight will be 65-70.

Friday will be humid and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The heat will intensify this weekend with highs near 100° both days. It will be muggy with a heat index Saturday of 100° to 105°, and 105°+ on Sunday. Heat advisories are likely. A couple spots may see a pop-up storm Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will bring scattered storms on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

It will be a few degrees cooler Tuesday, but highs will still be around or above 90.

The heat will increase again on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s, but should lessen a bit later next week.

Tropical Storm Alberto will affect parts of Mexico today as it weakens. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

