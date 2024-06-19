Tracking dangerous heat for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temps are in the 60s to around 70 this morning.

Skies will be mostly sunny much of the day. It will be moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Highs will jump into the low and mid 90s on Friday.

The maximum extent of the heat will arrive for the weekend. Highs both days could hit 100°, and a heat advisory is possible both days. The heat index will be 100°-105° Saturday and could exceed 105° Sunday. An isolated storm is possible in a few spots on Sunday.

A cold front will bring the chance of scattered storms on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Behind the front, highs Tuesday will be a degree or two cooler, but still near or above 90.

The 90° weather may linger into late next week.

Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone One is in the western Gulf Of Mexico. It will become Tropical Storm Alberto, and track westward into Mexico.

An area of disturbed weather is located east of the Bahamas. This has a very low chance of development the rest of the week as it tracks westward towards Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

