Another hot and dry day for Central Virginia

Posted at 7:49 AM, Jun 18, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday's weather will be similar to what we experienced Monday, partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday under partly cloudy skies. The summer season officially begins with the solstice at 4:50 PM Thursday.

High pressure will strengthen Friday through Sunday, bringing temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. The heat index Saturday and Sunday will likely exceed 100 degrees.

A weak cold front will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area Monday and a brief break from the extreme heat.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and is expected to become "Alberto" in the next 48 hours. The forecast track takes the system into far northeast Mexico later this week.

