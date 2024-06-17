Hot and humid Monday to start warm week in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be partly sunny, hot and a bit more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but it will be cooler along the coast.

Highs will likely be above 90 in most areas for the rest of the week. It will be cooler near the coast, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels will be moderate, which will produce a heat index a couple of degrees above the actual temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Rain chances will be very low.

The heat will potentially intensify next weekend, with highs in the upper 90s to around 100. There could be a few isolated storms popping up on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.