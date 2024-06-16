Turning hotter this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mostly clear this morning with temps in the 50s and 60s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will reach 85-90 across central VA, but it will be in the lower 80s near the coast.

Lows tonight will drop into the low and mid 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and more humid. There could be an isolated afternoon well west of I-95, with a better chance closer to I-81. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Highs will be around or above 90 for the rest of the weekend. It will be cooler near the coast, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels will be moderate, which will produce a heat index a couple of degrees above the actual temperatures. Metro lows will be 65-70. Rain chances will be minimal.

The heat will potentially intensify next weekend, with highs 95-100 possible. There could be an isolated storm by Sunday, but rain chances are low next weekend.

