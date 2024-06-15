Watch Now
Not as hot, turning less humid today

Posted at 4:35 AM, Jun 15, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear this morning with temperatures in the 60s to around 70.

We will see lots of sunshine today, and it will turn less humid as the day progresses. It will be cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 80s across central VA. Highs will be in the lower 80s near the coast and in northwestern VA.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs 85-90. It will turn a little more humid by late in the day.

The week ahead will be hot and humid. Highs will be around or above 90 each day, and the humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances remain quite low most of the week.

