Humid and hotter Friday for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Daybreak temps will be in the 60s under mostly clear skies.

The heat will increase on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. There will be the chance of a storm or two later in the day as a cold front approaches. Rain chances will increase a bit late in the evening and overnight.

The weekend will be dry with lots of sunshine. It will be less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and 85-90 Sunday.

Hot weather will lock into the area much of next week. Highs will be in at least the low to mid 90s. It will be humid, creating the potential for heat index values to be near or above 100. Rain chances look minimal.

