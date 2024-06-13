Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Hotter and more humid Thursday with chances of storms this afternoon

Highs will be around 90
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jun 13, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be humid and a bit hotter with highs near 90. We will see a cloud/sun mix, with a very slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.

The heat will increase on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. There will be the chance of a storm or two later in the day as a cold front approaches. Rain chances will increase a bit late in the evening and overnight.

The weekend will be dry with lots of sunshine. It will be less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and 85-90 Sunday.

Hot weather will lock into the area much of next week. Highs will be in at least the low to mid 90s, with some upper 90s possible. It will be humid, creating the potential for heat index values to be near or above 100. Rain chances look minimal.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone