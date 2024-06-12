One more comfortable day Wednesday before heat and humidity return

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be our last day of seasonal temps and relatively low humidity. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with highs in the low/mid 80s.

Heat and humidity will increase Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the mid 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible Friday evening as a cold front moves through the area.

Father's Day weekend will be hot and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Both days should be dry.

An upper-level ridge will develop over the region early next week, bringing temps back into the 90s by mid week.

