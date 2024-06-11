Dry and milder Tuesday ahead of mid-week warm up

Watch Now
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 11, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly, then partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday looks pleasant, with ample sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Heat and humidity will return later in the week. High temperatures of 90+ are expected Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late Friday along a weak cold front.

