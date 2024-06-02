More clouds and humidity today, slight rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a lot more cloud cover today, and it will turn more humid. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. A few spotty showers are possible the first half of the day, and there will be the chance of a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The best chance of seeing rain will be areas well west of I-95.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be variably cloudy and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be around during the day.

Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in central VA, but it will be cooler in eastern VA.

The chance for showers and storms will be higher Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will have scattered storms around. Highs will be 85-90.

A cold front will pass Thursday night, bringing a drop in humidity for the end of the week.

