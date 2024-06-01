Warmer today, comfortable humidity continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's another clear and quite cool morning with temps in the 40s and 50s.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds this afternoon. Comfortable levels of humidity will continue, but it will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Highs will be 75-80 near the coast.

Tonight will not be as cool, with lows 55-60.

Sunday will have more cloud cover, and it will turn a little more humid. Highs will be in the lower 80s. There will be the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be higher in far western and northwestern VA. In the metro, the best chance of a shower or storm will be late in the day.

It will be a bit more humid for most of next week with highs in the 80s.

There will be the chance of scattered storms on Monday, a few isolated storms Tuesday, with more scattered storms on Wednesday. The best chance for showers and storms will be on Thursday.

Leftover showers will exit on Friday, and it will turn less humid heading into next weekend.

