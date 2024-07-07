Slightly less hot today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a muggy morning. A cold front will move southeastward through the area, allowing slightly less muggy air to filter in from the northwest. There will be sun mixed with variable cloudiness, producing a mostly cloudy sky at times. Highs will be a few degrees lower, in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be mainly 95-100 in most spots, but a few locations could break 100. A few isolated storms are possible, but the best chance will be across southern VA.

It will stay muggy and hot through mid-week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be above 100 each day, with some areas exceeding 105.

A cold front will pass Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler weather for late-week.

🌀Track Beryl with CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Tropical Storm Beryl is around 200 miles southeast of the Texas coast. It will likely regain hurricane strength and make landfall on the Texas coast tonight into early Monday morning. As of now, it looks like landfall will most likely be between Corpus Christi and Galveston, although a slight change in track is still possible. Very heavy rain will occur across the Gulf Coast extending into northeast Texas Monday into Tuesday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

The moisture from the remnants of Beryl will increase our storm chances later this week. A front lingering in the area, and moisture moving in from the southeast, will keep showers and storms around into Saturday.

