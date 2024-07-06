Another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 am until 8 p.m. for the metro and eastern VA. The heat index will break 105°, and a few locations could exceed 110°.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas west of I-95. The heat index will break 105° in spots.

A cold front will bring some scattered storms in the afternoon and evening, with the best chance of rain across eastern and southern VA.

On Sunday, highs will be a few degrees lower, in the lower 90s. A few storms are possible, with the best chance across southern VA.

It will stay hot and muggy the first half of next week. Highs may fail to reach 90 on Thursday and Friday.

🌀Track Beryl with CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Beryl is a tropical storm located northwest of the Yucatan Peninsula. As it moves northwestward in the Gulf Of Mexico, it is likely to become a hurricane again. A landfall in southeastern Texas is expected late Sunday into Monday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

