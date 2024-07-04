Hot and muggy weather returns for July 4th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be muggy and much hotter. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index will break 100 in some locations. Widely scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening, with the best chance west of I-95. Due to the muggy air, heavy downpours will occur in storms that do develop. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms, mostly from the Richmond area and points north and west. This means a few isolated storms could have strong gusts.

Friday will be quite hot and muggy with highs near 100, and a heat index breaking 105 in some locations. We will likely have a heat advisory issued. Widely scattered storms will be around again in the afternoon and early evening.

Saturday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid 90s. Some clusters of storms are possible during the day.

On Sunday, it will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible, mostly across southern VA.

Slightly cooler weather is expected later next week.

🌀Track Hurricane Beryl with CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Hurricane Beryl continues as a major hurricane. It will be past Jamaica and heading near the Cayman Islands tonight. Beryl will gradually weaken, but is expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday night.

It should weaken to a tropical storm once over land, but should become a hurricane again as it moves through the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico. It will make another landfall just south of the Texas/Mexico border late Sunday into Sunday night.

Another disturbance is near the Windward Islands, and shows a low chance of development. It may take a similar track to Beryl. If it develops further, the next name on the Atlantic list is Debby. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.