Hot and humid stretch begins Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. --Wednesday will be a hot and humid day to wrap up July, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. An isolated afternoon storm is possible.

The heat will continue Thursday and Friday, with dangerous heat index values each afternoon. A Heat Advisory will likely be issued for parts of the Piedmont and Tidewater both days.

Seasonably hot and humid weather is expected this weekend, with a chance for showers and storms each day.

A disturbance in the southern Atlantic has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development over the next 7 days. Some medium range models bring this system close to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts next week.

