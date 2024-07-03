Hot and muggy weather returns for July 4th

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today, and it will turn a little more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with a low near 70.

More heat and humidity is expected Thursday (July 4th) into the weekend. Highs will be 95-100.

The heat index will be near 100 Thursday, and could exceed 105 in some spots Friday and Saturday.

Widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon. The storms that do develop will have heavy downpours, and could have gusty winds. The entire viewing area is in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms Thursday.



In the tropics: Hurricane Beryl continues as a major hurricane (category 4) and will pass near Jamaica today. Beryl will gradually weaken, but is expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Yucatan Peninsula Friday night.

It should weaken to a tropical storm once over land, but it could become a hurricane again as it moves through the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico and makes another landfall just south of the Texas/Mexico border.

Another disturbance is near the Windward Islands, and shows a low chance of development. It may take a similar track to Beryl. If it develops further, the next name on the Atlantic list is Debby. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

