More sunshine today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mostly clear this morning, and there are a few areas of fog around. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs 85-90. Fairly comfortable levels of humidity will continue.

It will be a little more humid tonight with lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Clouds will increase on Monday. A few storms will be possible the first half of the day in western VA. The chance for a few scattered storms will increase in central VA late in the afternoon into the evening. It will be more humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There will be some scattered showers around Monday night with lows near 70.

The chance for scattered storms will increase a bit on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Heat will build for the rest of the week, and it will be muggy. A few isolated or scattered storms are possible each day.

Highs will be in the lower 90s on Wednesday, with a feels-like temp near 100.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday, and the feels-like temps will be near or a little above 105.

