Sunshine with lower humidity this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leftover clouds are exiting southeastern VA, and less humid air is moving in from the northwest.

We will have partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend with comfortable levels of humidity.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

It will turn muggy again for the week ahead. There will be the chance of at least a few scattered storms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through mid-week, with highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.