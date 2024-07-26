Lower rain chances today, weekend sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of low clouds, fog and drizzle around this morning. It is muggy with temps in the 60s and 70s.

Clouds will give way to some sun today. A passing cold front may trigger a few showers or thunderstorms. The best chance of rain this afternoon will be south of Richmond. It will turn gradually less humid this afternoon into this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. A few isolated upper 50s are possible to the northwest.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with comfortable levels of humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, and upper 80s to around 90 on Sunday. An isolated storm is possible in the mountains, mainly on Saturday.

It will turn muggy and hotter next week. The pattern of scattered storms will return, but it should not be as extensive as this past week. Highs later next week may reach the mid 90s.

