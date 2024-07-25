Wet morning, scattered afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers will be with us at times a good portion of this morning, with rain turning more scattered towards midday. This afternoon, the highest chance of rain will be in southeastern VA. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms from late afternoon into the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall will occur again today, especially across southeastern VA. A few strong gusts are possible with thunderstorms this afternoon.

It will be another muggy day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We will have some areas of fog around tonight. Lows will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Friday will be a much drier day, with just the chance of a few isolated storms. It will turn less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend will have sunshine and fairly comfortable levels of humidity. Highs will be 85-90.

Scattered storms will return next week as it turns muggy again. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

