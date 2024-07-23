Rain chances remain high through midweek

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will seasonably hot and humid, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high will be in the upper 80s. The chance for storms will continue to be fairly high Wednesday and Thursday. Each rain chance will present the potential for heavy downpours.

A cold front will move through the area Friday, with drier air settling into the region for the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonal throughout the next seven days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.