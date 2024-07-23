Watch Now
Rain chances remain high through midweek

Drier weather is expected this weekend
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 23, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will seasonably hot and humid, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high will be in the upper 80s. The chance for storms will continue to be fairly high Wednesday and Thursday. Each rain chance will present the potential for heavy downpours.

A cold front will move through the area Friday, with drier air settling into the region for the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonal throughout the next seven days.

