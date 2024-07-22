Tracking waves of rain and storms for Monday; heaviest showers could trigger localized flash flooding

RICHMOND, Va. -- During the day Monday showers and storms could occur at any time , with heaviest showers potentially producing localized flash flooding due to the high water content in the air above. The Weather Prediction Center has all of the area under a risk for excessive rainfall for Monday through Thursday.

Tuesday will bring a slightly lower rain chance than Monday, but there will still be showers.

Rain chances will then turn higher again on Wednesday and Thursday, with multiple clusters of showers and storms around at times.

The chance for rain will diminish a bit at the end of the week, and by next weekend we'll look for much drier skies.

Highs each day this week will be in the 80s with elevated heat index levels due to high humidity. Look for 90s for temperatures next weekend.

