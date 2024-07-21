Hotter today with low rain chances

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of low clouds and fog this morning, especially where heavy rain fell on Saturday. There is a dense fog advisory for southwestern VA.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be humid with highs 85-90. The peak afternoon heat index for the metro will be in the low to mid 90s.

A few isolated storms are possible during the day, with the better chances in far southern and western VA. Storm chances will increase a bit later this evening.

Monday will be a muggy day with occasional showers and storms. Just like on Saturday, it will not rain the entire day, but there is the potential for heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

There will be scattered storms on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Rain chances will be higher on Wednesday and Thursday, with multiple clusters of showers and storms around at times.

The chance for rain will diminish a bit at the end of the week. Highs next weekend will be in the lower 90s.

