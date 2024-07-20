Watch Now
Muggy with showers and storms around

Posted at 5:19 AM, Jul 20, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front sitting to our south will push northward into Virginia today. An area of low pressure will ride along it, increasing the chance for showers and storms, especially this afternoon.

Localized rain totals exceeding an inch are possible. A few storms may have stronger gusts, and there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for a few severe storms from the Tri Cities and southward.

It will be muggy but cooler today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances will decrease for Sunday. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few scattered storms are possible, with the best chances for storms in southern and in western VA. Highs will be 85-90.

Another wave of showers and storms will move through the area on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

It will stay muggy and unsettled Tuesday through Thursday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible each day. Highs will be 85-90.

Rain chances will decrease at the end of the week, with highs around 90 next weekend.

