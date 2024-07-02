Comfortable but warm Tuesday in store for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. --Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be seasonably cool with a low in the lower 60s. The heat and humidity will start to return on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

More heat and humidity is expected Thursday (the 4th) into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday, and will stay in the 90s Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will be in the triple digits at times and a few scattered storms will be around each afternoon and evening.



In the tropics: Hurricane Beryl continues as a major hurricane (category 5) after crossing the Windward Islands and will approach near Jamaica on Wednesday. Beryl will gradually weaken, but could still be a hurricane when it is forecast to move over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Another disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic and will likely develop into a tropical depression over the next few days. The next name on the Atlantic list is Debby. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

