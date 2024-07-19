A bit drier and less humid Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will have a mix of clouds and sun today. Less humid air will move into the region as the day wears on. Many areas will stay dry, but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. The best chance of a shower will be across far southeastern VA.. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Humidity levels will climb again for Saturday. There will be occasional showers and storms, but it will not rain the entire day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be muggy with highs 85-90. Scattered storms are possible, with the best chance across southern VA.

It will stay unsettled next week with a chance of at least scattered storms each day. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90, and it will be muggy.

