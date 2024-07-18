Watch Now
A cooler Thursday in store for Central Virginia with chances for storms

Tom's Thursday Morning Weather
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jul 18, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. --A cold front will move through the area Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will develop late morning and earlier in the afternoon today. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms in the Richmond Metro area. It won't be as hot, with highs 85-90.

Friday will be less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible in a few spots.

Muggy air returns this weekend into next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms are possible each day.

