A cooler Thursday in store for Central Virginia with chances for storms

RICHMOND, Va. --A cold front will move through the area Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will develop late morning and earlier in the afternoon today. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms in the Richmond Metro area. It won't be as hot, with highs 85-90.

Friday will be less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible in a few spots.

Muggy air returns this weekend into next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms are possible each day.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.