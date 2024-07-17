Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Prepare for another hot day in Central Virginia

Strong to severe storms possible by late afternoon and evening
Tom's Wednesday Morning Weather
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 17, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the Piedmont and Tidewater from 11am-8pm Wednesday. The heat index will fall into the range of 105 to 109 degrees for several hours in the afternoon.

Scattered storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe, with wind gusts as the primary hazard.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday, taking the heaviest rain into southern and southeastern Virginia.

Typical mid-July heat and humidity is expected this weekend into early next week, with a few storms possible each afternoon and evening.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone