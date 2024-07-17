Prepare for another hot day in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the Piedmont and Tidewater from 11am-8pm Wednesday. The heat index will fall into the range of 105 to 109 degrees for several hours in the afternoon.

Scattered storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe, with wind gusts as the primary hazard.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday, taking the heaviest rain into southern and southeastern Virginia.

Typical mid-July heat and humidity is expected this weekend into early next week, with a few storms possible each afternoon and evening.

