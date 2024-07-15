The heat intensifies the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the Richmond Metro area from 11am-8pm today. Today will be hotter with highs near 100. Richmond's record high is 100, set in 1995. The heat index could top 105, especially east of I-95. A stray storm is possible, with the best chance north of Richmond in the evening.

Tuesday will be very hot and humid, with a good amount of sunshine. An isolated storm can't be ruled out. Highs will be around 100 and the heat index could exceed 110 (the record high in Richmond is 101).

Scattered afternoon storms will be around Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Thursday will have periods of showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms will stick around Friday into next weekend with highs in the 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.