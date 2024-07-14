Heat intensifies the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some patches of fog around this morning, and it is muggy with temps in the 70s.

Today will be mostly sunny much of the day. A few isolated storms are possible, so many areas will be rain-free. However, any storm that does develop will have heavy rainfall. It will be hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s away from the coast. The humidity will make it feel near or slightly above 100.

Monday will be hotter with highs near 100. Richmond's record high is 100 from 1995. The heat index could break 105. Some isolated storms are possible, with the best chance in northern VA.

Tuesday will be hot and very muggy. Highs will be around 100 and the heat index could exceed 110. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out.

Scattered storms will be around Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday will have periods of showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is the potential for over an inch of rain.

Scattered storms will stick around Friday and next weekend with highs in the 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.