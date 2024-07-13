Muggy with scattered thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a muggy morning with scattered showers around. There are areas of fog, some of which is locally dense north and west of Richmond.

We will have variable cloudiness today, with more clouds east and more sun west of I-95. There will be scattered showers and storms around. The best chance for rain will shift into eastern Virginia during the afternoon. Due to the muggy air, localized heavy rainfall totals will occur. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across central and eastern VA, with some 90-degree temps west of I-95.

Tonight will stay muggy with more areas of fog around.

Sunday will be hot and humid with a slim thunderstorm chance, and highs in the low to mid 90s.

It will be hot and muggy with highs near 100 Monday-Wednesday. The heat index will exceed 105 some days.

Scattered storm chances will increase mid-week. Highs will fall back into the 80s Thursday and Friday.

