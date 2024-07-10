Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect again Wednesday from 11 AM through 8 PM for all of the Piedmont and Tidewater of Virginia where the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it is between 105 and 109 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high near 95. An isolated shower or storm is possible.

Storm chances will be higher in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into Virginia. A few storms could be severe, with damaging wind gusts as the primary hazard.

Showers and storms will be more likely late this week, particularly on Friday, as the cold front stalls across the Chesapeake and slowly moves westward into southeast Virginia. This could bring very significant rain to Central Virginia beginning early Friday.

Typical mid July heat and humidity is expected this weekend, with a few storms each afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 90s Sunday and Monday, with temps near 100 Tuesday.

