Much less humid for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. --Monday will turn mostly sunny and a lot less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with some upper 70s possible to the northwest. Lows Monday night will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Then the heat will start to build again on Wednesday, with highs near 90.

More heat and humidity is tap Thursday (the 4th) into next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s to around 100 Thursday and Friday, and stay in the 90s Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will be in the triple digits at times and a few scattered storms will be around each afternoon and evening.



Track Hurricane Beryl with CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker

In the tropics: Hurricane Beryl is now a major hurricane (category 4), and will cross the Windward Islands tonight into Monday. The forecast track takes it through the Caribbean, with the storm near Jamaica on Wednesday. After that, it will likely move towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

Elsewhere, we now have Tropical Depression #3 in the Bay of Campeche, which will move west into Mexico. Another disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic and will likely develop into a tropical depression over the next few days. By the way, the next name on the Atlantic list is Chris. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

