Mostly cloudy and cool today ahead of sunny Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with a high near 50°. More clearing will take place this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low near 32°.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. We'll then have a warmer day on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

A cold front will bring a chill back to the air over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should offer plenty of sunshine, but with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

